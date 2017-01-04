Meet Katie Stuart for coffee, right after swearing-in

Three days after she is sworn in as a state representative, Katie Stuart will hold a “Coffee with Katie” meeting in Edwardsville.
Constituents can meet Stuart, D-Edwardsville, 11:30-12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Sacred Grounds Cafe on Main Street in Edwardsville. Stuart said she plans to hold “Coffee with Katie” events at coffeehouses and diners throughout her district, open to the public.
“One of my top priorities as state representative is to be accessible to the community and proactively seek the ideas and thoughts of local residents,” Stuart said. “As state representative, I am accountable to the people I represent and not to Springfield leaders or special interests. I will continue to host community meetings, advisory council meetings, and go door-to-door to better understand the issues of local residents.”
Stuart said she is refusing to accept a paycheck until a state budget is finalized and has rejected the lawmaker pension and state-funded health insurance. She said metro-east residents deserve “a reponsible common-sense approach to state government” and looks forward to using the coffees as an opportunity to engage the community in that approach.
Stuart defeated Dwight Kay, R-Glen Carbon, in November to represent the 112th District. The district includes portions of Edwardsville, Collinsville, Granite City, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Fairview Heights, O’Fallon and Caseyville. She will be sworn into office on Jan. 11.
