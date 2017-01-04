Snow expected after midnight; winter weather advisory in effect

A winter weather advisory was expected to go into effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday in the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service predicted that 2 to 3 inches of snow will fall across portions of central and northeast Missouri and spread into eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois after midnight. The snow will likely continue into Thursday morning.
The winter weather advisory warned that the snow may result in hazardous travel conditions early Thursday morning, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks may also be slippery due to the snow.
The full forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night...Snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 19. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday...Snow, mainly before 9 a.m. High near 24. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday...Sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Saturday...Sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Sunday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday...A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Comments