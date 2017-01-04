Illinois State Police issue snow travel advisory

Illinois State Police are urging motorists to plan ahead and take necessary precautions ahead of what is expected to be a snowy Wednesday night.
Cold temps all this week. Snow this evening thru Thu morning with max 2-3 inches. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/p2YhnrSzs7— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 4, 2017
Drifting snow, wet and icy road conditions, and freezing cold temperatures may disrupt travel. Troopers suggest motorists give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
They also suggesting making plenty of room for snow removal equipment and being prepared to exit the road if driving conditions become too hazardous.
Winter weather safety tips to consider:
Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and curves.
Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles.
Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries.
Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes.
Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.
Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cell phone handy.
Winter storm road condition information can be obtained by contacting the Illinois Department of Transportation at 1-800- 452-IDOT (4368) or online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Comments