Illinois State Police issue snow travel advisory

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school? Pause

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:20 Art on the Square Opening Night

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

2:44 What does Ott's Tavern owner Terry Davinroy have planned?

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location