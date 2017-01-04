Metro-east roofing company lands on OSHA’s ‘severe violator’ program

Repeated allegations of safety violations have landed a Belleville contractor and his roofing company on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program, the agency said in a press release Wednesday.
OSHA said it most recently cited the contractor, Robert Barringer III, again with four willful and two serious safety violations after the agency said it observed “roofers working at heights greater than 6 feet without adequate fall protection” during an inspection that was completed at a job site in Troy on July 1.
The roofing company has operated under the business name Barringer Brothers Roofing, OSHA said, but the business has been previously cited under different variations of its name.
OSHA said the roofing company gets 15 business days to comply, to request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or to contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Barringer could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
The citations were issued on Tuesday, and federal investigators proposed $214,782 in penalties.
The agency previously issued citations to Barringer and his business in March and again in July of last year.
“Robert Barringer exposed employees to fall hazards, and failed to comply with federal safety requirements to protect workers on the job putting them at serious risk of injury or worse,” said Aaron Priddy, OSHA’s area director in Fairview Heights. “Fall protection is required whenever employees work at heights greater than 6 feet.”
Comments