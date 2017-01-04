Metro-East News

January 4, 2017 10:23 AM

Shiloh police investigating armed robbery reported on New Year’s Eve

By Kaitlyn Schwers

Police in Shiloh are investigating after an armed robbery was reported in a residential area on New Year’s Eve.

Shiloh Sgt. Jesse Phillips said police were called out to the 500 block of Williamsburg Drive at 9:37 p.m. Dec. 31 after people inside a home reported the robbery. Police didn’t say how many suspects were involved, but a police log indicated that at least one person was armed with a gun.

No one was hurt, but Phillips said personal property was taken.

Phillips declined to release further details about the reported robbery, adding that police were actively working the case.

