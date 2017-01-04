Former St. Louis reporter removes tweet suggesting Trump assassination

A former St. Louis television journalist was under fire this week after posting a tweet making a connection to President-elect Donald Trump and the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Charles Jaco, who left KTVI in 2014 after 11 years of reporting, had posted a tweet Monday night in response to a Salon article suggesting that Trump “might have the right ingredients to become a JFK-like president.”
A screenshot of Jaco’s Twitter comment was shared in a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article Tuesday afternoon.
Jaco, a Trump critic, had tweeted, “Does this mean we can look forward to a November drive through Dallas?”
The tweet was taken down by Tuesday morning.
Jaco said the comment he had made was “breathtakingly stupid.”
“This was amazingly stupid on my part,” Jaco tweeted by Wednesday night to his 4,700-plus followers. “It was not serious. But it shouldn't even be joked about. I was wrong to do so.”
Some have been forgiving.
@charlesjaco1 @GoSTL I greatly appreciate your apology, sir. Very refreshing to see this in this day and age.— Matt (@HustlingYadi) January 4, 2017
And others? Not so much.
Awesome job apologizing because you got caught. You should no longer be employed as a journalist. @charlesjaco1 @GoSTL @SecretService— MyNewBossDonaldTrump (@realDangerClose) January 4, 2017
