Some canned cat food products undergoing recall

Some canned cat food products from 9Lives, Special Kitty and EverPet were undergoing a voluntary recall due to possible low levels of thiamine, or Vitamin B1, the J.M. Smucker Company announced Wednesday.
The company said in a news release that no illnesses have been reported, but that the products were being recalled a precautionary measure after it discovered the issue during a review of the manufacturing facility’s production records.
The products affected had been distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20 through Tuesday.
A full list of the recalled cat food products is available on the company’s website.
Cats that have been fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks could be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, which is a vitamin essential for cats, the company said. Cats showing signs of thiamine deficiency may have decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots are advised to stop feeding it to their cats and are asked to call 1-800-828-9980 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
The recall was being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
