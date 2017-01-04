Some canned cat food products undergoing recall

1:53 Belleville OKs church despite parking concerns Pause

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

1:29 Looking for family fun? Eckert's Belleville now offers ice skating

2:06 How to pick the best top-water lure

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic