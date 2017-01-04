One person thrown off East St. Louis Township ballot

One person running for East St. Louis Township trustee was thrown off of the April ballot on Wednesday during objection hearings in front of the East St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners.
Terrance Harlan, who filed to run for township trustee, was thrown off after former East St. Louis mayor and current township supervisor candidate Alvin Parks Jr. objected to Harlan’s nominating petitions. Harlan was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance.
Harlan was not present at the hearing.
Parks also filed an objection in an effort to have current Township Clerk Harry Hollingsworth removed from the ballot, but it was denied by the board. He cited previous convictions, but the cases were misdemeanors.
Keith Randolph filed objections against Anthony Tarvin, Raymond Bonds and Nathaniel McCloud who are all running for trustee. Randolph’s objection to Tarvin was thrown out after he did not include his home address in his objections. He then withdrew objections to Bonds and McCloud.
Courtney M. Hoffman II, a candidate for East St. Louis Township supervisor, brought 10 objections. He ended up withdrawing objections against supervisor candidate Dorothy Joshway, trustee candidates McCloud, Tarvin, Edith Moore, Michael Roberts, Harlan, clerk Hollingsworth, and current Supervisor Tommy Dancy.
Hoffman’s objection against Raymond Bonds, who is running for trustee, was denied.
Ryan Neal, an attorney who represented Bonds, said Hoffman did not include clear and sufficient facts in his objections. He only wrote conclusions that Bonds’ petitions were legally insufficient, but did not point to anything specific.
Hoffman also objected to the entire East St. Louis 1st Party, which includes Harlan, Roberts, Moore, and Trustee candidate Scott Randolph, Dancy and Hollingsworth. That objection was ultimately denied.
Van Lear Eckert, an attorney representing the slate of candidates, argued Hoffman didn’t include in his written objection any facts saying why the slate of candidates wasn’t qualified.
Hoffman did say three of the six members of the slate did have felonies. However Eckert said Hoffman did not include the information in his written objection that he filed.
Hoffman did point out the party did not fill out a state form detailing names of party officers who could fill vacancies. Board attorney Richard Sturgeon said the absence of the form does not prevent them from being a party.
“You can’t just come in and say ‘he’s not qualified,’” Sturgeon said. “You need to point out how he’s not qualified.”
However the hearing did become combative at times between Sturgeon and Hoffman.
“I just want to present my case because I need it for the record,” Hoffman said. “I want to get a fair hearing. I would like my opportunity to present my case in full without being interrupted.”
“We’re not going to be intimidated by you,” Sturgeon replied. “Stay within your arguments made within your objection.”
“You don’t get to say this person is bad,” Sturgeon also said. “That’s what you did in all of your objections. The board is fair. We’re not cheering for anyone.”
