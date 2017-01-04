Two metro-east Kmarts to close their doors

The Kmarts in Granite City and Alton are slated to close by April, according to published reports.
The stores are two of 108 Kmarts and 42 Sears stores across the country set to be axed, according to the Business Insider. The stores are owned by Sears Holdings, and the 150 stores represents about 10 percent of the company’s locations.
Sears Holdings announced 46 of the closings to employees late last month. The remainder were announced Wednesday.
Store employees referred questions to corporate offices. Sears Holdings did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.
Comments