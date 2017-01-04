Metro-east bracing for first significant snowfall of season

After what should have been an otherwise smooth evening commute Wednesday night, the trek to the office will be a little different for metro-east commuters come Thursday morning.
The region is expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Fred Glass said Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s getting its act together right now across the northern plains,” Glass said around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. “We should expect snow across the St. Louis metropolitan area sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight with it probably being closer to a 10 p.m.-to-midnight time frame.”
Glass said the storm is expected to drop between two and three inches of snow. He said once the snow starts overnight that it would continue to fall until mid-to-late morning Thursday.
“The thing about this snowfall is that we have pretty cold temperatures now, and it will remain very cold,” Glass said. “Because of that, snow will accumulate on any untreated surfaces.”
As a result of the impending snow, the Illinois State Police and the Missouri Department of Transportation issued snow travel advisories during the day Wednesday. Click here for the latest road conditions in Illinois and here for Missouri road conditions.
“If road conditions get really bad, people should try to stay at home until they improve,” Glass said.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
