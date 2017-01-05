Snow continues Thursday; winter weather advisory in effect until noon

Roads in Southern Illinois were partly covered with snow for the commute Thursday morning, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
While no major traffic incidents had been reported early Thursday by either IDOT or Illinois State Police, police advised that commuters should allow plenty of time to travel due to road conditions.
160 trucks are out in the 11 counties of IDOT District 8. Please give the men and women behind the plows room to work. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) January 5, 2017
IDOT District 8, based in Collinsville, said in a tweet that 160 trucks were working in 11 counties to clear the snow Thursday morning.
The Metro transit system said some of its buses were experiencing minor delays by 7 a.m. due to traffic, but also said its MetroLink was operating on time with no delays.
According to the National Weather Service, around 1 to 2 inches of snow was expected to fall in the metro-east until 1 p.m. Thursday. A winter weather advisory is set to expire at noon.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 21. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday night...Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday...Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Light and variable wind.
Saturday...Sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Sunday...Sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday...Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night...A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2 a.m., then a chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday...A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Tuesday night...Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
