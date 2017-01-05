Light snowfall blankets region

Doug Nicholson, who works for Kaskaskia Engineering, uses a backpack blower to remove snow from the sidewalk in front of the East Main Street business in downtown Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Scott Muir, owner of the Righteous Pig eatery on East Main Street in downtown Belleville, shovels in front of nearby storefronts after clearing snow from in front of his own business. "We take care of each other", Muir said, referencing his fellow merchants. A light blanket of snow covered the entire region overnight, but most main streets were cleared early. And yes, he's a Green Bay Packers fan, evidenced by his headgear.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com