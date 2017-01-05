130 in Southern Illinois are set to become U.S. citizens

As many as 130 immigrants living in Southern Illinois are planning to become U.S. citizens this winter.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois is set to hold two naturalization ceremonies, the process which grants U.S. citizenship to foreign citizens or nationals once they fulfill requirements set in the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The first ceremony is scheduled 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Rend Lake College in Ina, where 75 candidates will be presented to go through naturalization. Judge Reona J. Daly is set to preside over the ceremony.
The Southern District of Illinois said at least 55 more will go through a second naturalization ceremony scheduled 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Belleville West High School in Belleville, where Judge Laura K. Grandy will preside.
Both ceremonies will be open to the public.
