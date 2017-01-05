Phone outages hit hospital, police departments

Phone outages were being reported Thursday morning around the metro-east.
Memorial Hospital East and Memorial Medical Group offices said in a news release that they were affected by a widespread Charter Communication phone outage.
The hospital said incoming calls placed by Charter Communication customers to patients, departments or physician offices at Memorial Hospital East or Memorial Medical Group offices receive a busy signal, but calls placed by non-Charter Communication customers got through.
Anyone trying to reach patients, departments or MMG physician offices can call 618-233-7750 so that operators can transfer calls out to the appropriate location.
Patients at Memorial Hospital East are able to call out; however they are not able to receive calls unless they are transferred by the hospital operators.
The hospital said patient care and services at Memorial Hospital East and MMG physician offices have not been impacted by the outage.
The O’Fallon Police Department and Fairview Heights Police Department had also reported phone outages early Thursday morning. Both agencies said services were restored by 9 a.m. The outage did not affect the 911 system.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department also reported that its non-emergency lines were down.
