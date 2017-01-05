St. Louis native to serve as Trump’s deputy chief of staff

President-elect Donald J. Trump on Thursday announced that St. Louis native Katie Walsh will serve as deputy chief of staff to the White House.
“The President-elect’s bold vision to make America great again demands a team of doers who can hit the ground running on day one,” said incoming Chief of Staff and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.
“President-elect Trump is assembling a phenomenal team to implement the change of status quo that the American people voted for in November,” said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president-elect. “Katie Walsh is an all-star. She helped our party achieve sweeping victories across the country, and I’m thrilled to have another strong female leader on our Senior White House team.”
Walsh will assist Priebus in overseeing senior staff as well as the scheduling operation and the Office of Public Liaison. She is currently the chief of staff for Priebus at the Republican National Committee.
She joined the RNC in 2013 and was elevated to finance director in June of that year and helped the RNC break several fundraising records leading to GOP success in the last several election cycles. Walsh became chief of staff in 2015 and helped oversee national ground and data operations in the presidential victory where she worked on a daily basis with senior members of the Trump campaign.
Trump’s office, in a news release, said Walsh maintains close relationships in the U.S. Senate, having worked at the National Republican Senatorial Committee and for Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn. She has also served on numerous political campaigns, including those of Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt and Sen. John Ashcroft. She was a high school intern for Ashcroft’s campaign in 2000.
Comments