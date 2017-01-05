Fischer’s Restaurant, longtime Belleville institution, to close

Fischer’s Restaurant, a longtime Belleville establishment, is closing.
Co-owner Annette Allan confirmed employees had been told the restaurant would close on Feb. 15, but declined additional comment.
Allan runs the restaurant with her sister, Kathy Bingheim, and general manager Corea Buck.
The restaurant at 2100 W. Main St. has been family owned for more than 60 years. It was run for many years by Kenny Fischer, the longtime Belleville restaurateur and civic leader who died Jan. 18, 2016, at age 84.
The restaurant has one of the largest banquet rooms in the metro-east, along with nine private party rooms. For years, it was the site of many large gatherings, from mayors’ prayer breakfasts to the annual Belle-Scott Dinner.
Over the years, additions made room for a nicer sit-down restaurant, WIBV radio station, miniature golf course, A&W Root Beer stand and hotel, which recently was converted into Lindenwood University student housing.
The news comes days after another longtime metro-east restaurant announced plans to close. The Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights plans to close Jan. 15 after nearly 40 years in business.
