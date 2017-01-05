Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

Corea Buck, general manager of Fischer's Restaurant, talks Thursday about what led to the decision to close the Belleville restaurant.
dobrien@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

On Wednesday investigators announced first-degree murder charges were filed against David E. Fields, 20, of Belleville, IL. He is charged with the shooting death early Friday of Carl Silas, 28, of Belleville. Fields lived with newly elected St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert, who was removed from all court cases while his involvement with Fields is being reviewed.

Metro-East News

Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

Metro-East News

Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

In his last weekly address of 2016, President Obama thanks Americans for the progress that's been made over the last eight years, from protecting the planet to marriage equality. He calls for all Americans to come together in order to continue moving forward. As he transitions from president to citizen he reassures, "I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams."

Editor's Choice Videos