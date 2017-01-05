Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Missouri

An Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 11-year-old has been issued in Missouri according to fox2now.com.
Abreeyon Wilson ran away from “Every Child’s Hope” children’s home in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road on Tuesday. He was last seen at the facility about 5 p.m.
Police say Wilson is a black male, 5-feet-2-inches tall weighing 91 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen in a green-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.
Those with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
