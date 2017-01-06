Metro-East News

January 6, 2017 6:46 AM

Freezing temperatures continue; single digits Friday night

News-Democrat

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:

Friday...Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 16. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday...Sunny, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Light and variable wind.

Sunday...Sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday...Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday night...A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday...Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night...A 50 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

