Woman with frying pan in pants detained by IKEA workers; video goes viral

A publicly-shared video on Facebook that appears to show a woman trying to shoplift a frying pan outside IKEA in St. Louis has gotten more than 1.3 million views since it was posted Dec. 30.
The Facebook user who republished the video, identified as Dani Rosemary, told reporters she didn’t capture the video, but downloaded it before it was removed by its original owner. The video shows a 28-year-old St. Louis woman arguing with two loss-prevention officers outside the IKEA store. A frying pan can be seen sticking out her leggings. The woman was identified later as Sierra Coleman by the Riverfront Times and KTVI.
Halfway though the video, one of the loss-prevention officers tells the person recording the video that Coleman had scratched her and bit someone else. The employee repeatedly orders Coleman to stop grabbing her shirt.
At one point, Coleman is seen taking the pan from the back of her leggings and dropping it to the ground. She was led by employees back to the store, and St. Louis police were called to the scene.
Missouri court records indicate that Coleman was charged after her arrest with two misdemeanors for theft and third-degree assault. She was released from custody after posting a $500 bond.
By Friday morning, the video of the ordeal had been shared more than 16,000 times and had more than 6,000 comments.
