Southwest to have additional nonstop destination out of Lambert

People will now be able to fly directly to Charleston, South Carolina via Southwest Airlines out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.
The airline released its summer schedule, which begins on June 4. The schedule includes nonstop flights on Saturdays and Sundays to Charleston. Southwest also plans to add one additional nonstop flight to each of the following cities: Boston, Cleveland, San Diego and Nashville, Tenn.
Lambert Airport said Southwest’s schedule will peak at 108 departures a day.
Airport officials and Southwest are looking to modernize and enhance Terminal 2, which accommodates the airline’s expanded flight activity. In 2016, Southwest expanded operations with new gates at E31 and E33.
800,984 Seats on flights expected to fly out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in June 2017
766,709 Seats on flights that flew out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in June 2016
Lambert officials added that several airlines that serve St. Louis are projected to increase activity in 2017 over last year. On peak days, airlines at Lambert airlines are expected to operate more than 250 daily flights this summer.
The airlines plan to use larger aircraft, which is expected to increase seat capacity by 4.5 percent, Lambert said.
In June, Lambert officials said they expect there will be 34,000 additional seats on departing flights out of the airport compared to June of last year.
Comments