We asked, you answered: Your favorite memories of Fischer’s Restaurant

After being in business for more than 75 years in Belleville, Fischer’s Restaurant will close its doors at 2100 W. Main St. Many people have taken to Facebook to share some of their most fond memories of visiting the longtime Belleville establishment.
The Belleville News-Democrat asked readers to share their favorite memories.
Here’s what they had to say:
Pat Feldt: “My husband Bernie Feldt and my brother Dan Voegtle work there as bus boys in the 60s and 70s. We had our beautiful wedding reception there in 1971! Best food around!”
Scott Tyler: “Too many to list, but I've enjoyed many of the yearly Belleville Fire Department chicken and beer dances there. And of course the pizza.”
Suzanne Hurst: “Going every Sunday with my Grandma Vi until '98... Loved their ham dinner.”
Beverly Evansco: “Saturday night dinner with family. Fried chicken, Mayfair dressing. (Christmas) Eve brunch with family and friends.”
Shannon Stone: “My grandma worked there in the 80s. My mom was a waitress. I'm a waitress. It might've all started here.”
Luanna Blissenbach: “Had a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party for my Mom and Dad. My Dad has been gone for four years now. This is one of the great memories I have. Thank you.”
Jessica Trentman Mokriakow: “After church having breakfast/lunch, with my grandmother and her friends.”
Linda Cronin: “I worked at the restaurant in 1974 as a hostess. My name was Linda Roberts then. Loved my job and all the people I worked with. Met my husband, Patrick Cronin there, married him and just had our 42nd wedding anniversary on November 27, 2016. Great memories of working there. Was a fun place to work.”
Debra Baldwin Havel: “Working as a coat check girl during parties. My dad and uncle worked as bartenders.”
Cari Rensing: “My baby shower was at Fischer's.”
Peggy Owens Mullett: “I worked there when I was 14 as a coat check. It was a fun first job. Met a lot of nice people. We had family gatherings there as well, From wedding showers to funeral luncheons. Thanks for all the memories, Fischer's will be missed for sure!”
Zack Ruhman: “Trying to juggle the awesome time we were having at Jeremy Dunivan's wedding reception with the fact that the Cardinals were playing in their first World Series game in 17 years on the TV in the bar area. Lost the game, but the wedding reception couldn't have been more fun. Also, the multiple New Years Eve nights where the policy was ‘pay to get in and drink our beer, but feel free to bring your own hard liquor.’ Some of the most memorable and ‘I can't remember most of the night’ NYE's I have ever been to.”
Sondra Berg: “I've always heard great things about Fischer's. My one and only time I ate there was for my Christmas lunch with my former boss. A nice memory. Sorry to see this.”
Michael Jones: “My favorite memory at Fischer's is going to the salute to America Bob Romanik put on last year there.”
Marti Zellin: “We had our rehearsal dinner there in 1981.”
Marilyn Waldron Bush: “Used to go there back in the 50s when it was the Dutch Girl.”
