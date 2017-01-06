Fishing, shooting, eagle watching and quilting with a side of ice on tap this weekend

The weekend is expected to be sunny and cold — who would expect that, given it’s January? — but throw on a hat and gloves for at least some of these five things to offer for weekend fun that gets us out of the house.
Let’s Go Fishing
The annual show is, again, indoors and, again, will have more booths and boats than you can shake a rod at. Seminars are free with show admission and have such titles as “Introductory to Muskie Fishing” and “Power Jig Fishing for Crappie.” (Muskie is the largest member of the pike family; a jig is a type of fishing lure. You knew that.) The show has a free fish pond and plenty of kids activities as well. Admission is $7 for adults; $3.50 for those age 6 to 15; free for the 5 and under set; a $1 off coupon is on the website at www.gatewaycenter.com/lets-go-fishing-show. Parking is free; the show is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Shooting events
Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, at 4915 Schmidt Lane, offers an indoor rifle shoot at noon Sunday for any iron sight, field sights only, and standing rounds.
The American Legion Hall, at 201 Eiler Road, offers a meat shoot at noon Sunday sponsored by the Ainad Shriners Directors Staff. There will be free food at the meat and money shoots.
See some eagles
The Audubon Center at Riverlands and Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau gets started with eagle watching events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 301 Riverlands Way. Events include live eagle demonstrations, children’s crafts and expert advice. Admission is free.
The two-story center has spotting scopes along a wall of windows, and folks there to help keep them on target.
There will also be guided Eagle Shuttle Tours from the Audubon center at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. with stops at Maple Island, Heron Pond and Ellis Island. The cost is $5.
For more information, call 636-899-0090 or visit www.riverlands.audubon.org.
Ice Festival
Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau will sponsor the Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with the Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival. It’s free. Activities will include ice cube crush, ice sculptures, ice putt-putt and other games at 200 Piasa St. There will also be live ice sculpting, which should take about three hours.
Local merchants have donated nearly 1,000 prizes to game winners, including gift certificates and special coupon deals.
Improv Quilting
Textile artists Angee Turner and Sun Smith-Foret — you can see her work online at www.sunsmithforet.com/ — will talk about technique, process, tradition and creative intuition from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jacoby Art Gallery, at 627 E. Broadway in Alton.
Turner and Smith-Foret do not create your great-grandmother’s bed quilts of fabric squares and triangles. Smith-Foret’s work draws inspiration from popular culture, specifically film; Turner’s creations are functional quilts and “very geometric,” Smith-Foret said.
“I’m white, but I’ve been working for 20 years in this way of assembly, it’s narrative and much looser.”
“The work is very improvisational and does not follow quilt patterns,” Smith-Foret said, and also has high color and high contrast.
For more information, go to http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/.
