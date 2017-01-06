Kaskaskia Riverhouse closes

A restaurant in New Athens that offered camping location and marina along the Kaskaskia River has closed, according to its website.
The Kaskaskia Riverhouse, at 1 Harbor Point Drive, said on its website and Facebook page that it closed shortly before the new year. Phone calls to the restaurant indicated the line was disconnected.
“We would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who had visited the Riverhouse,” the restaurant’s online message said. “You made it a special place to enjoy great friends, family and to just have fun. A special thanks to all the wonderful musicians who played at the Riverhouse. Your music brought hours of enjoyment for many people. We will miss you all and Thank You for being apart of the Riverhouse family.”
The restaurant did cancel its Polar Bear Jump for New Year’s Day.
The owners, Stan Sirtak and Jeff Stahl, took over the restaurant and carried out a renovation before opening in May 2015. However, heavy rains in June and July 2015 led to the parking lot flooding and forcing the restaurant to lose three weeks of business.
Under previous ownership, the restaurant was called Smitty’s.
Dart tournament
A weekly dart tournament on Fridays that was held at the Riverhouse has moved to the Back Street Wine & Dine, said Rod Kapp, the manager of the Hecker establishment.
The dart tournament was getting big and at one point drew 40 people at Riverhouse, Kapp said.
Kapp said he plans to start the weekly tournament at the Back Street Wine & Dine on Jan. 13.
“We figured we’re close to New Athens,” Kapp said. “It could help our Friday nights.”
Comments