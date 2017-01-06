One arrested after Shiloh armed robbery; police looking for second suspect

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged this week in connection to an armed robbery that was reported in Shiloh on New Year’s Eve, but police say they’re still on the look out for a second suspect.
Shiloh Police Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips said no was hurt during the robbery in the 500 block of Williamsburg Drive and that the man arrested Thursday was an acquaintance of a person living in the apartment.
The suspect was identified in a news release as Juston J. Addison, of Cahokia. Addison was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm on Friday.
Two apartment residents told police that they had been robbed at gunpoint the night of Dec. 31. Officers got to the apartment building by 9:37 p.m. and learned that two suspects had been allowed in the home before the robbery occurred. Police said personal property belonging to the residents was taken from the scene.
Phillips said one of the suspects, Addison, was taken into custody on Thursday. The results of the investigation were submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office Violent Crime Unit for review, and the charges were issued Friday.
Bail for Addison was set at $150,000. He remained in the county jail on Friday.
Police did not release a description of the second suspect they were seeking.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
