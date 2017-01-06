Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook was removed from the city's electoral board Thursday. He said in a video interview, "Today was a circus at best. At worst it's Mark Eckert's corruption, and I would go with the worst." In response, Eckert said, "Dallas wants to plant all kinds of seeds that everybody else is corrupt and wrong except him." Eckert was not immediately available for a video interview.
On Wednesday investigators announced first-degree murder charges were filed against David E. Fields, 20, of Belleville, IL. He is charged with the shooting death early Friday of Carl Silas, 28, of Belleville. Fields lived with newly elected St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert, who was removed from all court cases while his involvement with Fields is being reviewed.
James Moton, a seventh-grader, wants to start a new club at Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, where he can socialize with other fans of “Minecraft,” a game in which players build things with virtual blocks and go on adventures. James, who has autism, also wants teachers to start using "Minecraft" as a teaching tool in the classroom.
The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to use your Christmas trees in St. Louis, MO, area lakes near southern Illinois to help the fish population and fishermen. This video will show you how to pick the best lures to use in those lakes near St. Clair and Madison County.
Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?
In his last weekly address of 2016, President Obama thanks Americans for the progress that's been made over the last eight years, from protecting the planet to marriage equality. He calls for all Americans to come together in order to continue moving forward. As he transitions from president to citizen he reassures, "I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams."
The Lebanon Public Library board in Lebanon, IL in St. Clair County, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO bought a former grade school building at 318 S. Fritz St. for $52,000 and plans to move the library there.