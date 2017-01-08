Learn more about Kiddo's Closet & Clips

Kiddo's Closet & Clips in Fairview Heights, IL, offers fun haircuts for children at its location in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook was removed from the city's electoral board Thursday. He said in a video interview, "Today was a circus at best. At worst it's Mark Eckert's corruption, and I would go with the worst." In response, Eckert said, "Dallas wants to plant all kinds of seeds that everybody else is corrupt and wrong except him." Eckert was not immediately available for a video interview.

Metro-East News

Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

On Wednesday investigators announced first-degree murder charges were filed against David E. Fields, 20, of Belleville, IL. He is charged with the shooting death early Friday of Carl Silas, 28, of Belleville. Fields lived with newly elected St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert, who was removed from all court cases while his involvement with Fields is being reviewed.

