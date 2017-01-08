Learn more about Kiddo's Closet & Clips

The Answer Man navigates the complexities of the U.S. interstate highway numbering system, including why there is no Interstate 50. The answer to that one runs right through the heart of the metro-east area in Illinois.
Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook was removed from the city's electoral board Thursday. He said in a video interview, "Today was a circus at best. At worst it's Mark Eckert's corruption, and I would go with the worst." In response, Eckert said, "Dallas wants to plant all kinds of seeds that everybody else is corrupt and wrong except him." Eckert was not immediately available for a video interview.
On Wednesday investigators announced first-degree murder charges were filed against David E. Fields, 20, of Belleville, IL. He is charged with the shooting death early Friday of Carl Silas, 28, of Belleville. Fields lived with newly elected St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert, who was removed from all court cases while his involvement with Fields is being reviewed.
James Moton, a seventh-grader, wants to start a new club at Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, where he can socialize with other fans of “Minecraft,” a game in which players build things with virtual blocks and go on adventures. James, who has autism, also wants teachers to start using "Minecraft" as a teaching tool in the classroom.