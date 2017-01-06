Toy gun brought to metro-east school, superintendent says

The superintendent of Harmony-Emge School District 175 said an email was sent to parents Friday after the administration learned that a student brought a toy gun to class.
Superintendent Pam Leonard said a student apparently brought the toy gun to the intermediate school in Belleville “to show to his friends.” No threats were made to students, she said. Staff members learned of the toy gun in the school Friday morning.
In the email, Leonard reminded parents that students are not allowed to bring toys and video games to school. That also includes “lookalike” items, such as toy guns.
“Today a student brought a toy gun to school to show his friends, and this causes a concern by other students and disrupts the educational process,” the email said. “We applaud the students that reported this to adults, and the matter was handled immediately by the administration.”
The message continued, “Please talk to your children about the importance of leaving toy guns, toy weapons and other toys at home. I would urge parents to check backpacks before children leave home as a way to assist the school in minimizing the distraction of toys at school. It is also important to communicate to your child that any incidences they might see or hear should be reported immediately to an adult at school.”
