Cahokia police seek information about two people reported missing

The Cahokia Police Department is seeking help in locating two people who have been missing since Monday.
According to KMOV, Kimberly Maxwell and Kyron Hawthorne, both of whom have special needs, have been missing since the early morning hours of Jan. 3. Maxwell, 30, takes medication for her condition, the TV station reported. Hawthorne, 18, is enrolled in the Cahokia School District’s special education program.
Family told KMOV that the two are friends and have gone missing before, but never for this long. A check of area hospitals was done by family and police. The family told KMOV that exposure to the cold weather worries them.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
