In its 100th year, Scott Air Force Base called a ‘home of freedom’

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor Pause

1:32 How do they number those interstates?

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder