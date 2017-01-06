In its 100th year, Scott Air Force Base called a ‘home of freedom’

Scott Air Force Base kicked off its centennial celebration Friday afternoon with Gov. Bruce Rauner declaring 2017 as the “Year of Scott Air Base.”
The signature event to celebrate the base’s 100th anniversary will be a free air show and open house June 10-11 featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
“This is a home of freedom,” Rauner told a crowd of hundreds gathered in the ballroom of the base’s event center.
The base has over 12,400 civilian and military employees and contributes an estimated $3.5 billion annually to the region’s economy. It is the largest employer in Southwestern Illinois and the fourth largest employer in the St. Louis metro area.
The base was founded as Scott Field in 1917 as part of the U.S. Army’s early aviation force.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments