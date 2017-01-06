Lane restrictions planned along the Poplar Street Bridge

Work is being planned along the Poplar Street Bridge during non-peak travel times, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Work will require eastbound lanes to be narrowed as well as some lane closures, MoDOT said.
The planned restrictions include:
▪ 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday: One lane closed on eastbound Interstate 64 between the 6th Street ramp and the bridge. When the lane reopens Tuesday, drivers will have two through lanes on eastbound I-64, but both lanes will be narrowed, MoDOT said.
▪ 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday: One lane closed eastbound on I-64 between the 6th Street ramp and the bridge. The Walnut Street Ramp from northbound Interstate 55/eastbound Interstate 44 also will be closed. Drivers can exit the highway at Washington Avenue to get into the city.
▪ 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday: One lane closed eastbound on I-64 between the 6th Street ramp and the bridge.
The work is weather dependent and may be canceled or shifted due to conditions, MoDOT said.
This work is part of an overall on the bridge project during the next two years. The project is set to include:
▪ Adding a second lane to the northbound I-55 ramp to the PSB,
▪ Adding another lane on the bridge between 6th Street in Missouri and Illinois Route 3,
▪ Updating the driving surface on the eastbound bridge to one similar to that on the westbound side, and
▪ Completing various preventative maintenance repairs and painting the bridge.
Work later in the year is expected to require various lanes closed around the clock. Details of future effects on travel across the PSB will be announced when they become available, MoDOT said.
