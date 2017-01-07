Expect bitterly cold temperatures this weekend

Keep your scarf and mittens out. It’s going to be a bitterly cold weekend in the metro-east with highs in the 20s and lows in the single-digits. By Tuesday, however, the high will reach into the 50s. Later in the week, expect rain, possibly mixed with snow.
Here’s the full forecast:
Today...Bitterly cold. Sunny. High in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings of around 10 below early in the morning. Light wind in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight...Mostly clear. Low around 8. Light wind.
Sunday...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the lower 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 20s. South wind around 10 mph.
Monday...Partly sunny. High in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Low in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s.
Tuesday...Breezy...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. High in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the 40s in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
Wednesday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s.
Wednesday night and thursday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Low around 40. High in the lower 50s.
Thursday night...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. Low in the mid 20s.
Friday...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. High in the mid 30s.
Comments