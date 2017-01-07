Metro-East News

January 7, 2017 1:23 PM

Missing Cahokia adults with special needs found safe

News-Democrat

CAHOKIA

Two individuals with special needs have been found safe after they went missing on Monday.

According to KMOV, Kimberly Maxwell and Kyron Hawthorne were found early Saturday morning in Belleville. Maxwell, 30, takes medication for her condition, the TV station reported. Hawthorne, 18, is enrolled in the Cahokia School District’s special education program.

Maxwell reportedly contacted a family member because she didn’t have any money to buy food. Family told KMOV that the two are friends and have gone missing before, but not for as long as in this situation.

