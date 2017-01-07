Players, attendees poisoned by carbon monoxide at Lindenwood hockey game

Players and attendees at a hockey game at Lindenwood University’s ice arena Friday evening were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, television news station KMOV reports.
The game was between the University of Wisconsin and Lindenwood University, which has campuses in Belleville and St. Charles, with the ice arena in Wentzville.
The source of carbon monoxide might have been a faulty dehumidifier. Carbon monoxide levels were measured at 200 parts-per-million, which can cause disorientation, nausea and headache, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
At least 19 people were treated and one person was hospitalized becuase of the poisoning, according to KMOV.
Comments