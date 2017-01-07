St. Louis airport resumes normal operations after restaurant fire

Airport fire department personnel responded to a restaurant grease fire at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Saturday afternoon, the airport stated on social media.
Lambert’s Twitter account reported the fire in terminal two about 2:45 p.m. It stated that the fire was extinguished before 3 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., Lambert tweeted that normal operations at TSA checkpoints and airlines had resumed.
