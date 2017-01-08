Firefighters locate natural gas leak at Rural King

Swansea and Northwest Fire Departments have located a gas leak on the roof of Rural King on Illinois 159 in Swansea.
Firefighters responded to the store after receiving reports of a strong odor in the area. An odor was also reported Saturday night at the Schnuck’s next door.
Swansea Captain Brian McGuire said firefighters located the leak shortly after crews began inspecting the rooftop around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The source was a broken gas line that feeds into lines at Rural King, McGuire said.
There was no immediate danger to individuals in the area, the captain added. After Ameren Illinois crews shut off the gas main to the building, a certified repairman should be able to fix the leak, McGuire said. Ameren will turn the gas back on after the leak is fixed.
Store personnel were not immediately available Sunday morning to say whether the store would open for regular hours at 10 a.m. or not.
