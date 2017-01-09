Metro-East News

January 9, 2017 6:48 AM

Rain possible Monday night, most of the week; snow likely by weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service, including a chance of rain for every day this week starting tonight, with snow and likely over the weekend:

Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday night...A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 47 by 5am. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday...A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday...A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday night...A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 60 by 1 a.m.

Thursday...A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Thursday night...A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain, snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow likely after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday...Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night...Snow and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 1 a.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., then freezing rain likely after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday...Rain or freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night...Rain or freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday...Rain or freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

