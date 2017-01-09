Driver calls police after locking keys in car, then gets arrested

A driver who locked his keys in his 1998 Buick Century called police for help Friday night in Swansea. Police were able to unlock the vehicle, which was parked at 3852 Winward Way, except they discovered one issue.
The 22-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.
The driver, identified by authorities and court documents as Jeffrey O. Mayo Jr., was handcuffed and taken to the police department. He was then taken to the St. Clair County jail after he was unable to post bond, Swansea police said in a news release.
Online court records indicate Mayo was wanted for allegedly trafficking between 2,000 to 5,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful drug possession with intent to deliver. The two felony charges were filed last October in Madison County.
St. Clair County jail records said Mayo was transferred to the Madison County jail, where he remained Monday morning. Mayo’s bail was set at $250,000.
“Make sure when you call Swansea Police to unlock your car door, you do not have a felony warrant,” Swansea police wrote. “Just a suggestion.”
