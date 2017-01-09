Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

Knockerball 618 has opened at St. Clair Square shopping mall in Fairview Heights, IL in St. Clair County in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, and offers patrons a chance to play knockerball. Knockerball is a game where people step inside of large inflatable plastic balls and run into each other and can be great for anger management.
The Answer Man navigates the complexities of the U.S. interstate highway numbering system, including why there is no Interstate 50. The answer to that one runs right through the heart of the metro-east area in Illinois.
Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook was removed from the city's electoral board Thursday. He said in a video interview, "Today was a circus at best. At worst it's Mark Eckert's corruption, and I would go with the worst." In response, Eckert said, "Dallas wants to plant all kinds of seeds that everybody else is corrupt and wrong except him." Eckert was not immediately available for a video interview.