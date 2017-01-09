Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

Friends gathered for a game of Ultimate Frisbee on Sunday at Laderman Park in Belleville, IL despite the frigid temperatures.
Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

Knockerball 618 has opened at St. Clair Square shopping mall in Fairview Heights, IL in St. Clair County in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, and offers patrons a chance to play knockerball. Knockerball is a game where people step inside of large inflatable plastic balls and run into each other and can be great for anger management.

Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook was removed from the city's electoral board Thursday. He said in a video interview, "Today was a circus at best. At worst it's Mark Eckert's corruption, and I would go with the worst." In response, Eckert said, "Dallas wants to plant all kinds of seeds that everybody else is corrupt and wrong except him." Eckert was not immediately available for a video interview.

