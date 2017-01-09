Burst water pipe forces Mascoutah civic center to close

A water pipe in the gym area of the Leu Civic Center burst over the bitterly cold weekend, forcing administrators to cancel all programming for the rest of the week.
Water drenched the center’s gym, where popular activities like karate, Zumba, tumbling, kiddie boot camp, basketball and other programs are held on a daily basis. All programming will be canceled for the week while restoration crews from Absolute Clean in Freeburg dry the place out, said Executive Director Patty Peek. After-school programs also provide food for kids.
Say a little prayer we get it all cleaned up. Leu Civic Center Executive Director Patty Peek
“It has been a quite day over here. We have people here who know what they’re doing, but it’s going to take awhile to dry out the gym,” Peek said. “Say a little prayer we get it all cleaned up.”
After the gym dries out, interlocking plastic flooring will have to be reinstalled, Peek added. If the space is not dried out by the weekend, evaluations for the center’s Shoot the Rock instructional basketball program will have to be rescheduled.
No water or sewer is available to the center while repairs continue, though no damage was reported elsewhere in the building. The center notified parents and schools on Monday that programs would be canceled.
The building is owned by the city of Mascoutah. Leu Civic Center, Inc. is a United Way agency that uses the space.
The center can be reached at 618-566-2175.
Comments