Two nursing homes cited for violations causing injury

Two metro-east nursing homes have been cited by the state for violations of their regulations.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issues quarterly statements of AA and A violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. A AA violation is an error or omission that causes a resident’s death; an A violation creates a situation where death or serious harm could or has resulted.
Metro-east homes cited included:
▪ Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab Center was cited with an A violation in December and fined $25,000 for failure to properly monitor and assess one resident, resulting in hospitalization. According to the report, the staff failed to immediately inform the families of two residents that they had developed pressure ulcers.
The center has waived its right to an appeals hearing and paid a lesser fine of $16,250. The center is a 120-bed skilled-care facility located at 401 St. Mary Drive in Edwardsville.
▪ Parents and Friends of the Specialized Living Center in Swansea was cited with an A violation and fined $12,500 for failure to prevent neglect leading to the death of a resident due to respiratory failure.
According to the report, staff members found a 37-year-old disabled resident in distress and called 911, but did not stay with him until paramedics arrived. The patient was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
In another case, a bed alarm was not operating, and the patient sustained a facial injury. The patient was 28 years old with profound mental disabilities, including cerebral palsy and seizure disorders. Investigators also observed a narcotics lock box sitting behind a nurse’s desk without staff present; according to the report, narcotics are required to be locked into medical carts inside locked closets. The box included morphine, phenobarbital, clonazepam and Ambien, among others.
The center is a 100-bed intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located at 1450 Caseyville Ave. in Swansea.
Elsewhere in southern Illinois:
▪ Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab was cited with an A violation and fined $25,000 for failure to prevent a fall resulting in a resident suffering a fracture. The facility waived its appeals and paid a fine of $16,250. It is a 111-bed skilled-care facility on South Street in Jerseyville.
▪ Taylorville Care Center was cited with an A violation and fined $25,000 for failure to properly use a mechanical lift resulting in injury to a resident. The facility waived appeals and paid a fine of $16,250.
Full reports of nursing home violations can be found on the IDPH website, along with advice on how to select a quality nursing home.
