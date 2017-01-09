St. Louis police investigating officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting was reported in north St. Louis before 1 p.m. Monday, reports say.
No police officers were reported injured, KMOV said. St. Louis Metropolitan Police was investigating the shooting in the 4500 block of Page Boulevard. A vehicle on its side was photographed at the scene.
Police were expected to release more details by Monday afternoon.
#BREAKING: Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/TxN0zhpRei— KMOV (@KMOV) January 9, 2017
Comments