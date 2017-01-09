Two arrested in connection with Belleville armed robbery

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that allegedly took place Sunday night on the city’s southeast side.
Belleville police responded at 8:38 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Dawn Drive after the report of an armed robbery. A female told police two men had confronted her while she was in her vehicle after she dropped off a relative. She told police one of the men displayed a handgun and demanded her purse and other valuables. The woman told police that she screamed, honked her horn, and backed away from the suspects. The woman said she heard two or three shots fired as she left the scene. She was not injured.
The woman gave police a detailed description of the suspects. With the help of the St. Clair County Probation Office, the men, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested in connection with the incident. Police said they found evidence from a prior burglary. Detectives continue to investigate both incidents.
The news release did not indicate if the men are still in custody.
Don O'Brien
