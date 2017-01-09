One dead after police-involved shooting in North St. Louis

One person died Monday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.
St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said a St. Louis city police officer, who was a five-year veteran of the department, shot a 21-year-old man who pointed a gun at the officer after a one-vehicle traffic crash in the 4500 block of Page Boulevard. The police officer shot at the man, who was the driver of the vehicle, four to six times, Dotson said. The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Dotson said that officer and another officer were on patrol around 12:30 p.m. when the squad car they were driving in, which was equipped with license-plate reader technology, alerted them to a stolen vehicle.
Dotson said the driver of the vehicle sped away from the officers after seeing them near the intersection of Goodfellow and Page. The officers followed the vehicle, noticing that it was driving with a flat tire. Dotson said the driver of the vehicle lost control and it flipped. Dotson said the officers did not chase the vehicle nor did they activate their siren. Dotson said the driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers. Dotson said the driver did not comply when asked to put the gun down by the officers. Dotson said it is unknown if the driver shot at the officers, neither of whom was injured.
Dotson said the officers took two passengers into custody, a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man. Dotson said the boy suffered minor injuries. The 23-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics. Both were still in police custody on Monday afternoon. Dotson said the driver and the 23-year-old passenger were on probation. Dotson said officers found two guns inside the vehicle, including one that Dotson said had a high-capacity magazine.
“We’re very fortunate (no officers were injured),” Dotson said.
Dotson said the vehicle involved in the incident had been reported stolen from St. Louis County on Jan. 5.
Chief Dotson briefs media on officer-involved shooting https://t.co/xibTGbRbgS— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 9, 2017
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments