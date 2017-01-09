Green Day will play St. Louis, Chicago later this summer

Green Day will visit the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights on Aug. 14.
Green Day will play at Wrigley Field in Chicago during the sametour that kicks off this summer.
The date for the Chicago performance has not been announced according to nbcchicago.com.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees kicks off the tour Aug. 1 in Auburn, Wash., and will play across the country, including at Wrigley and in the Rose Bowl. The U.K.-based Catfish and Bottlemen will also be a part of the tour.
The date for the Chicago visit will be announced “in the comic weeks,” according to the tour’s website. Tickets for other shows go on sale Friday at greenday.com.
GREEN DAY ANNOUNCE REVOLUTION RADIO SUMMER TOUR @ https://t.co/P5ezfx4kag pic.twitter.com/TsmxiYCjJd— Green Day (@GreenDay) January 9, 2017
Comments