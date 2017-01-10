A little bit of everything – wind, rain, snow, sleet – headed our way this week

A wind advisory was in effect early Tuesday morning and is set to expire at 6 p.m. in the St. Louis area, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory said to expect south to southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The National Weather Service said it usually issues an advisory when sustained winds are forecast to be 30 to 39 mph or if gusts will range between 45 to 57 mph.
The windy conditions can cause minor property damage and difficulty driving for high profile vehicles, the National Weather Service warned.
A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Scattered showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday...A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night...A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday...A chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 39 by 5 p.m. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night...A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 10 p.m. and midnight, then a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday...Sleet likely before 3 p.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night...A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 7 p.m., then freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday...Freezing rain before 9 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night...Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday...A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Sunday night...A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday...A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
