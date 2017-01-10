One charged with murder after stabbing near Forest Park

A man from Hazelwood was charged with murder after police say he stabbed and killed a 36-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old woman at an apartment located close to Forest Park.
The suspect was identified as Sterl McDaniel, 35. McDaniel was being held without bond Monday, police said in a news release.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the stabbing happened inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Art Hill Place at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 30. The apartment is located in the Dogtown neighborhood, south of Forest Park. Officers went to the apartment in reference to a “cutting,” and found one of the residents, Jonathan DeTurk, dead at the scene with stab wounds on his body. DeTurk’s body was found inside the residence.
A 25-year-old woman was found outside the building with minor puncture wounds. Police said she was taken to a hospital where she had been listed in stable condition.
Police believe McDaniel went inside the apartment, attacked DeTurk and the woman with a knife and ran off. The investigation was ongoing.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged McDaniel with first-degree murder, assault, burglary, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. McDaniel’s next court date is scheduled Feb. 6, according to the circuit attorney’s office website.
