Man, 19, faces three counts of sexual assault of 12-year-old

A 19-year-old from East St. Louis is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female late last month.
The defendant was identified in court documents as Touncho L. Wallace. East St. Louis police took Wallace into custody, and he was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Wallace pleaded not guilty to the charges listed in the complaint.
The court documents state that Wallace had sex with a 12-year-old female on Dec. 30. Wallace was arrested three days later.
An East St. Louis detective and juvenile officer, Lamar Martin, applied for charges, which were issued on Wednesday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
A court order said Wallace was unable to post bond. He remained in the county jail on Tuesday with bail set at $300,000.
Court documents indicated that a public defender would be appointed to represent Wallace in the case.
