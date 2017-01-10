Suspicious man seen in metro-east yard. He was wanted by police.

Police arrested a man Monday wanted by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department for escape, the Fairview Heights Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.
A local homeowner saw Kenneth C. Jones, 34, of Virden, wandering around in the homeowner’s backyard in the area of Edding and Spivey lanes. The homeowner called the police after questioning Jones, who was not able to say what he was doing there.
Police later found Jones walking in the area. When police identified him, they found he was wanted in Macoupin County. Officers took Jones into custody without incident, and he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting extradition to Macoupin County.
“I like that the citizens are paying attention and calling us whenever they need to,” said police department spokesperson Tim Mueller.
Mueller said it’s not exactly clear what Jones was doing in Fairview Heights.
Jones was wanted in Macoupin County for failing to show up for incarceration after a judge gave him furlough time to “get his affairs in order,” before serving time, according to Macoupin County Chief Deputy Quinn Reiher. Jones was supposed to report to the Macoupin County Jail for incarceration at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Jones plead guilty in December to possession of meth manufacturing materials, according to Macoupin County court records. He also plead guilty in August for domestic battery causing bodily harm.
