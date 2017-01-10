St. Louis MLS stadium plan is a no-go for now

It appears that St. Louis voters won’t be considering a bill this April that would have used taxpayer money to help pay for a new Major League Soccer stadium.
St. Louis Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia told reporters Tuesday that the bill “will not be moving forward.”
If the bill would have appeared on the ballot, voters would have been asked to consider covering $80 million of the $200 million project to build the stadium. In November, a group called SC STL said it was interested in bringing an MLS expansion team and a new stadium downtown.
Despite the setback, Ingrassia, who was a sponsor of the bill, tweeted Tuesday morning that it “doesn’t rule out a future for MLS in the city.”
Not on the April ballot, but doesn't rule out a future for MLS in the city. https://t.co/yjuA0qxPjW— Christine Ingrassia (@chryssi) January 10, 2017
SC STL said it had last talked to Ingrassia about the proposal on Friday, but had not heard from her since then.
St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said in a statement to KMOV that the city remains committed to working with SC STL on a proposal for voters. Slay said the city may have a “clearer picture” later this week of a possible future of MLS in St. Louis.
“That said, we don’t yet have an agreement,” Slay said. “There are a lot of components that still need to come together, especially support from the State.”
